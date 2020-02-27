Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 496,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,878. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.87%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

