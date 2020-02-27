Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

