Asante Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,450 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,230% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 put options.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Asante Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

