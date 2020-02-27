Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.44% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

NYSE ABG traded down $4.73 on Thursday, reaching $90.08. 201,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,616. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

