Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Insider Duncan Painter Purchases 8,823 Shares

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) insider Duncan Painter acquired 8,823 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

Shares of LON ASCL traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 344.20 ($4.53). 1,377,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 181.16. Ascential PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 385.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 368.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Ascential’s payout ratio is presently 3.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital raised Ascential to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 455.60 ($5.99).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

