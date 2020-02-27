Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the January 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.92. 174,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

