Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 30th total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 518,159 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 891,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 431,425 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,723,000 after buying an additional 422,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $7,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

