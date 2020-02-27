Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 3,125 ($41.11) target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,922.27 ($38.44).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,374 ($31.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,639.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,444.04. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

