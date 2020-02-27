Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,065 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,922.27 ($38.44).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,374 ($31.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,639.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,444.04.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

