Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Astronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Astronics updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 407,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,623. Astronics has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

