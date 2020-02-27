Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to report sales of $12.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.10 million. Athenex posted sales of $21.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year sales of $84.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $96.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $89.89 million, with estimates ranging from $69.50 million to $105.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Athenex.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 606,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Athenex by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Athenex by 135.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Athenex by 694.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Athenex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNX stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Athenex has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.05.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

