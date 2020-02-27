ATLANT Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $242.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.02588860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00217640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00127943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox, OKEx, YoBit, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

