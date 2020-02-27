Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Atlantica Yield worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 74.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 268.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. 10,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,469. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AY. Citigroup raised their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Atlantica Yield Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.