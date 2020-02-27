Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Atlantica Yield worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 656,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. Atlantica Yield PLC has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.82 and a beta of 0.64.

AY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

