Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) Plans GBX 2.37 Dividend

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AJG traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 200.50 ($2.64). 19,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,417. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.82 ($3.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 220.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.96.

Get Atlantis Japan Growth Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Moule purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($14,206.79).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.