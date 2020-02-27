ATN (ATN) Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, ATN has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. ATN has a market cap of $859,349.00 and $12,913.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, Hotbit and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.02588860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00217640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00127943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ATN is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, RightBTC, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

