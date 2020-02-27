Atonomi (ATMI) Market Capitalization Achieves $106,430.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $106,430.00 and $21.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00499421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.07 or 0.06438293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00062333 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027296 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Atonomi is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

