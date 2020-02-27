Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the January 30th total of 331,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Atossa Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATOS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group raised shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Atossa Genetics stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Atossa Genetics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

