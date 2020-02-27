Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 22,428,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,046,092. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.