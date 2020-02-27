Auroracoin (AUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 51.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges including ISX, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Auroracoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042625 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000819 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,917.48 or 1.00408271 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000946 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00061802 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000457 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and ISX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

