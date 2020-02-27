AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 415,214 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,214 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $277,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,408,000 after acquiring an additional 575,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $143.68 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average of $137.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

