Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $190.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,662,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 305,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

