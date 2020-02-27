Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.21-4.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.21-4.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.52.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,546. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.36 and a 200 day moving average of $168.94. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 273.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

