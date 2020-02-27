Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.05 million.Autodesk also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.21-4.44 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.52.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.36 and a 200 day moving average of $168.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 273.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

