Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Up 26.5% in February

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of AUTL opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $366.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $964,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 304,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,033.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,945 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

