AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Lifted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after acquiring an additional 243,424 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168,685 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 134.3% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 185,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,954,000 after acquiring an additional 106,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,615,000 after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 137.0% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 135,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 78,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded down $13.55 on Thursday, hitting $207.67. 1,120,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,887. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $191.42 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.72 and a 200-day moving average of $214.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

