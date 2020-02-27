Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $8,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,525,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.