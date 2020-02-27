Avast (LON:AVST) Given New GBX 557 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Avast (LON:AVST) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 557 ($7.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Avast from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 471.13 ($6.20).

LON AVST opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.16) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 474.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 423.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 552 ($7.26).

In other Avast news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

