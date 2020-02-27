Avast (LON:AVST) Price Target Cut to GBX 465 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Avast (LON:AVST) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 465 ($6.12) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

AVST has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 471.13 ($6.20).

AVST opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 474.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 423.39.

In other news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

