Avast (LON:AVST) PT Lowered to GBX 440

Avast (LON:AVST) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Avast from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Avast from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 465 ($6.12) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 471.13 ($6.20).

LON:AVST opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 474.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 423.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. Avast has a 52-week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92.

In related news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of Avast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

