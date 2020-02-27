Avast (LON:AVST) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Avast from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Avast from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 471.13 ($6.20).

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 474.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 423.39. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

