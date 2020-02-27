Aventus (AVT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gatecoin, HitBTC and OKEx. Aventus has a market capitalization of $849,292.00 and approximately $22,945.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aventus has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.02588860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00217640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00127943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

