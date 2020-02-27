Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ASM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,338. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASM. TheStreet lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

