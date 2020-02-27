Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Avis Budget Group worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $5.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.36. 85,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,153. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

