Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Avista worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Avista by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth about $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 24.8% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 122,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,917. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 76.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In other Avista news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

