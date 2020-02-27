Aviva PLC Acquires 20,890 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 127.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 568,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,978,000 after buying an additional 63,580 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 77,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.03. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

