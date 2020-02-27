Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,279 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 354,529 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,521 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,598,000. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

NYSE ROL opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

