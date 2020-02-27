Aviva PLC Buys 23,613 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 118.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of ALLETE worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 668.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 136,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter worth approximately $10,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $76.27 on Thursday. ALLETE Inc has a one year low of $76.24 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.14.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

