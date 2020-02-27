Aviva PLC Buys 27,839 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,839 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after acquiring an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Graco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,231,000 after purchasing an additional 306,762 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,669 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Graco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,328,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Graco stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,186 shares of company stock valued at $22,197,488. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

