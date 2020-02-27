Aviva PLC Buys 31,393 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 668,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 291,721 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Robert Half International by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 226,997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Robert Half International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 173,456 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

RHI opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

