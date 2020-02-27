Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $349.92 on Thursday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCG. Piper Sandler downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

