Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

