Aviva PLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,785,000 after buying an additional 325,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $64.82 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.