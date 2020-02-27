Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Twilio by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 392.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.03. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $50,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,307 shares of company stock worth $17,437,231 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

