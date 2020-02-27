Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

Shares of HAS opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

