Aviva PLC Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Envista at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

NVST stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.