Aviva PLC Purchases 2,228 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $1,297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,102. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.72.

OKTA opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $70.44 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

