Aviva PLC Purchases 9,981 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Aviva PLC grew its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of ABIOMED worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,313,000 after purchasing an additional 78,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.28. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.01 and a fifty-two week high of $352.87.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

