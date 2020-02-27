Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,240,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,241,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after buying an additional 795,075 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $77,513,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $71.91 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.