Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of F5 Networks worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $121,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,328.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,009 shares of company stock worth $732,191 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $126.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.19 and a twelve month high of $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.65.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.